Reuters: Hezbollah purchased Russian “Yakhont” missiles in Syria

The Lebanese "Hezbollah" group in Syria has acquired "Yakhont" missiles, an export version of the "Onyx" anti-ship missiles.

"Reuters" writes about it.

One of the agencyʼs sources said that "Hezbollah" anti-ship capabilities have advanced tremendously since 2006, when the group attacked an Israeli warship in the Mediterranean Sea during the war with Israel and demonstrated for the first time that it could strike a vessel at sea.

"There is ʼYakhontʼ and, of course, there are other things besides him," the interlocutor told "Reuters".

According to him, if Hezbollah uses these weapons against enemy warships, it will mean that the conflict has escalated into a major regional war. But so far, the Lebanese group uses only part of its arsenal and strikes mostly in the border zone with Israel.