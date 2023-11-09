The European Parliament demands stronger control over anti-Russian sanctions

The European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding at the EU level to strengthen monitoring of compliance with anti-Russian sanctions.

This is reported by the press service of the European Parliament.

MEPs are worried about the loopholes that exist in the EU sanctions regime against Russia. Thanks to these loopholes, Russia is able to bypass oil price restrictions.

MEPs also draw attention to the fact that important Western components still reach Russia through countries such as China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Serbia.

The parliament is concerned about trade in war-critical goods between EU member states and the Russian Federation, as well as reports that countries such as Azerbaijan are legalizing Russian gas for export to the EU.

In addition, the EU remains one of Russiaʼs largest fossil fuel customers thanks to continued imports of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas.

Members of the European Parliament want the European Commission and EU member states to expand the sanctions, including a complete ban on the sale and cutting of diamonds of Russian origin or re-exported by Russia to the EU.

The EU should also explore legal ways to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use them to rebuild Ukraine.