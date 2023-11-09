SBU: Consul of Ukraine helped migrants from “terrorist-risk” Asian countries move to the European Union for $3 000

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the consul of Ukraine, who helped illegal migrants from "terrorist-risk" countries in Asia to move to the European Union (EU).

Traffic was organized by the second secretary for consular and administrative affairs of the Embassy of Ukraine in one of the countries of Central Asia. For money, the woman offered citizens of several South Asian countries to illegally leave for the European Union by transiting through the territory of Ukraine. For this purpose, the consul issued visas for "clients" to enter Ukraine as students of Ukrainian institutions of higher education. The cost of the service is $3 000. With this money, the woman bought luxury real estate in the center of Kyiv and in Odesa.

The woman involved two foreigners in the scheme. They looked for customers, agreed with them on the "conditions of the trip" and transferred money. Up to 900 citizens from "terrorist risk countries" used such services of the consul.

The woman has already received suspicion under Article 332 of the Criminal Code — illegal transportation of people across the state border of Ukraine. Now they are deciding the issue of removing her from her position and confiscating her property. Her accomplices will be wanted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already announced that women have already been recalled from foreign business trips and has strengthened control over the issuance of Ukrainian visas in all diplomatic institutions.