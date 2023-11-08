Minister of Sports Vadym Hutzait resigned.

This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk on November 8.

The application will be considered in the near future.

Vadym Hutzait is a Ukrainian fencer, an Olympic champion, who has been a minister since 2020, and before that he was the director of the youth and sports department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). Babel sources in the leadership of the "Servant of the People" informed that there is no candidate to replace Hutzait yet.

Vadym Hutzait is a member of the executive committee of the International Fencing Federation. In November, Babel published an investigation into the fact that half a hundred Russian fencers were admitted to international competitions, but almost half of them support the war and Putin.