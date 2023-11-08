Tickets for the “Kyiv — Warsaw” train can be bought only with “Diia.Signature”

You can buy a ticket for the most popular train "Kyiv — Warsaw" in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) application only with "Diia.Signature".

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on November 8.

Account verification through "Diia" will confirm that the buyer is a real person. So if the account is used to buy and return tickets en masse, it will be blocked after verification. And a person will no longer be able to buy a ticket online, even if he deletes the application and tries to pass the verification through another device.

In this way, overbuying is fought, and only real users will be able to buy tickets.