Due to air alarms. The longest football match in the history of the UPL was held in Ukraine

The teams "Dnipro-1" and "Oleksandriya" played the longest football match in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League. Due to air alarms, it lasted 4 hours and 36 minutes.

This is reported by the Ukrainian editorial office of the BBC.

"The match lasted 4 hours and 36 minutes, and this is a new record," Premier League officials said.

The match between the teams "Dnipro-1" and "Oleksandriya" took place on November 6 in Dnipro, it started 15 minutes later due to an air alarm. In the 34th minute, Oleksandr Filipov from Dnipro scored a goal, but at the beginning of the second half, the players had to leave the field again. One minute before the end of regular time, the match was again postponed for another hour and a half — due to another alarm.

As a result, Dnipro-1 won 1:0 in the match, which started at 17:15 local time and ended closer to 22:00.

The previous longest match was last seasonʼs game between "Rukh" and "Metalist", which lasted 4 hours and 27 minutes. The reason is the same — air alarms.