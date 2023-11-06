The Russian military killed a Georgian for the first time since 2008 in occupied South Ossetia

Russian soldiers killed a Georgian citizen near the demarcation line with occupied South Ossetia.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Iraklii Garibashvili, Reuters reports.

According to Garibashvili, near the village of Kirbali, the Russians shot dead one Georgian and detained another.

This is the first fatality in the area since 2008. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili reacted.

Zurabishvili called on the international community to condemn Russiaʼs actions.