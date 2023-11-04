The security service reported the suspicion to the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill

The Security Service of Ukraine informed about the suspicion of the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) Kirill. According to the investigation, he blessed the occupiers to kill Ukrainians and publicly supported the war.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

Vladimir Gundyaev, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, is a member of the inner circle of Russiaʼs top military and political leadership, uses Russian churches, as well as representatives of the UOC-MP in Ukraine to spread propaganda.