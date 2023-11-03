The Defense Forces eliminated 850 occupiers and 132 units of weapons over the past day

Russian occupiers advance in the districts of Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Donetsk, but Ukrainian military repels the attacks. In total, there were 50 combat clashes, 30 of which were near Avdiivka and Maryinka.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has already lost about 303 270 of its soldiers, including 850 over the past day.

The invaders unsuccessfully advanced in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region), they do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but the Defense Forces fight back and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assaults in the area of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka settlements (Kharkiv region), without success. The Ukrainian military repelled about 10 enemy attacks.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers tried in vain to restore lost positions in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Here, the Armed Forces repulsed about 10 attacks. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults near the Southern Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to restore lost positions near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

The defense forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian military is conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemyʼs rear.