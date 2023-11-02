Ukraine has signed an international declaration on the safe development of AI

Ukraine signed an international declaration on the safe development of artificial intelligence at the AI Safety Summit in Great Britain.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation writes about this.

The declaration was also signed by 29 other countries, including the USA, Australia, EU countries, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and others.

Now, artificial intelligence must develop in the interests of the state, business, and citizens. The declaration provided data on all the latest research in the field of AI and the potential risks of the technology, in particular, on the loss of control.

The Ministry of Digital Transfomation and the British government called the AI Safety Summit an important and global event.