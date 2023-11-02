SBU exposed the “AllatRa” sect for its pro-Russian activities. It operates throughout Ukraine, the EU, Asia and the USA

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police conducted a series of 74 searches in 20 cells of the "AllatRa" sect and are preparing suspicions against its leadership.

The press service of SBU reported the neutralization of the sect and the existence of evidence of its work for the Russian special services.

Pro-Russian propaganda, literature, weapons, and explosives were found during searches in the sectʼs cells and in the residences of its followers in the Kyiv region, as well as in the Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

According to the investigation, members of the sect justified Russiaʼs armed aggression, promoted the idea of creating a "union of Slavic peoples" under the leadership of Moscow, and called for shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The sect promotes its ideas through a network of its own media, Internet resources, Telegram channels and TikTok. The leadership of the sect, using forged documents, left for the European Union in the spring of 2022, from where it continues to operate. According to law enforcement officers, the sect has branches not only in every region of Ukraine, but also in the EU, USA, Asia, Belarus and Russia.

The leader of the organization was immediately informed of the suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code — treason (Part 2 of Article 111), creation of a criminal community (Article 255), propaganda of a communist totalitarian regime (Article 436-1) and justification of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Article 436-2). The same suspicions are being prepared for the other five organizers.

Perpetrators face up to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing.

What is "AllatRa"?

"AllatRa" was founded as a movement back in 2014 in Ukraine by Halyna Yablochkina (pseudonym of Anastasia Novykh) from Donetsk and former miner Ihor Danilov, who calls himself "holy spirit". According to all its signs, as pointed out by religious scholars, the movement is a sect and a pseudo-scientific destructive cult that practices hidden psychological violence against its followers.

The sect began to grow actively in 2016. Already in 2019, the cult began to use billboards, the press, and the "AllatRA-TV" YouTube channel for advertising. Its followers believe in various conspiracy theories, a secret world government, and NATO is called the "whip" of this government. They also believe in a "special Slavic mission" led by Moscow.