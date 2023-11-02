The German government has recognized wartime sexual violence as a war crime

On November 1, the German government approved a bill that will classify sexual violence in war zones as a war crime and a crime against humanity in German courts. It is about sexual violence, sexual slavery and forced abortion.

Recognizing such acts as crimes against humanity and war crimes would allow the perpetrators to be prosecuted in Germany in the future, even if the offenses took place in other countries.

Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus welcomed the governmentʼs decision and stressed that sexualized violence has long been used by terrorists in armed conflicts around the world as a tactical weapon.

According to Paus, the new draft law is also the reaction of the German federal government to the crimes committed by the Russian military during the invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the minister mentioned the Middle East conflict, expressing outrage at the organized and demonstrative sexual violence of Hamas militants against Jewish women during the terrorist attack on Israel.