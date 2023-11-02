In the USA, three more states recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people

Three more US states — Washington, Maryland, and Arizona — recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Currently, 31 American states have adopted the relevant decision.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America Oksana Markarova.

"Three more states joined the recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and declared November a month of remembrance," the ambassador noted.

Currently, the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA, together with the US National Committee for the Recognition of the Holodomor as Genocide, is actively working to ensure that more and more states recognize this tragedy as genocide.