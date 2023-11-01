A single speed limit of up to 50 kmph was introduced in Kyiv

From November 1 to April 1, a single speed regime was introduced in Kyiv — up to 50 kmph, except for areas where the maximum permitted speed is even lower.

This was reported to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

In areas where the speed of 80 kmph was allowed in the previous period, the speed limit signs "80" have already been dismantled.

Previously, there were 10 road sections in Kyiv where you could drive at 80 kmph from April 1 to October 31: