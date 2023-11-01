A single speed limit of up to 50 kmph was introduced in Kyiv

From November 1 to April 1, a single speed regime was introduced in Kyiv — up to 50 kmph, except for areas where the maximum permitted speed is even lower.
This was reported to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).
In areas where the speed of 80 kmph was allowed in the previous period, the speed limit signs "80" have already been dismantled.
Previously, there were 10 road sections in Kyiv where you could drive at 80 kmph from April 1 to October 31:
- Naberezhna Highway (from Postova Square to Naddnipryanske Highway);
- Naddnipryanske Highway;
- St. Saperno-Slobidska (after turning on Mykola Hrinchenko St. to the South Bridge);
- Capital highway (to Akademika Zabolotny St.);
- ave. Mykoly Bazhana from the Southern bridge crossing to Kharkivska Square (in the reverse direction from Kharkivska Square to Dniprovska embankment);
- ave. Voskresensky (from Voskresenska St. to Alisher Navoi St.);
- ave. Roman Shukhevych (from the Northern Bridge to Honore de Balzac Street);
- ave. Stepan Bandera (from Obolonsky Avenue to the North Bridge);
- St. Naberezhno-Rybalska (from Havana Bridge to Elektrikyv St.);
- Highway R-69 (from the restaurant "Yachta Kyiv" at 26A Bohatyrska St. to the border of the city of Kyiv; with the exception of the section near the traffic light object).