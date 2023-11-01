Excavations will take place on the territory of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy — archaeologists will look for the grave of Hetman Sahaidachny

Archaeological research will be conducted on the territory of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy to find the foundation of the Epiphany Cathedral of the Kyiv-Bratskyi Monastery.

This was reported by the director of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Maryna Solovyova.

In 2022, the monument was included in the List of Cultural Heritage Objects of the City of Kyiv, and in 2023 — in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

According to one of the hypotheses, during the construction of the brick Epiphany Cathedral, the burial of Hetman Petro Sahaidachny was moved. According to Solovyova, the archaeological study of the remains of the cathedral will help to determine the location of the grave of Hetman Sahaidachny.