Turkey will make the entrance to Hagia Sophia for tourists paid

From January 15, 2024, Turkey will introduce an entrance fee for foreigners to the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Constantinople (until 2020 it was the Christian Hagia Sophia).

This was reported on October 31 by the Minister of Culture Mehmet Nuri Ersoya.

No fee will be charged to Turks who come to the service. Also, from January 15, the entrances to the mosque will change — they will be separate for religious services and for tourists.

The minister announced that the largest restoration in the history of the mosque begins (the mosque will be opened) and a mobile application is launched — visitors will be able to receive information through headphones in 16 languages using a QR code.

Wikimedia