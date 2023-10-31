Israel offers to relocate 2.3 million Gazans to Egyptʼs Sinai Peninsula

The government of Israel proposes to relocate 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip to the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt for the duration of the war. Cairo condemned this decision and called it an increase in tensions between the countries, saying that Israel wants to make Gaza a problem for Egypt.

AP writes about it.

"We are against transfer to any place, in any form, and we consider it a red line that we will not allow to be crossed," noted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbasʼs spokesman Nabil Abu Rudayneh.

In his opinion, mass displacement will be "tantamount to declaring a new war."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not stop hostilities and attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“This is a turning point for leaders and nations. The time has come for all of us to decide whether we are ready to fight for a future of hope and promise, or to submit to tyranny and terror," Netanyahu said.

He assured that the country will continue to fight. And he says that it is necessary to distinguish between the killing of innocents and the unintended casualties that exist during every war.

Invasion of Israel

On October 7, Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory and took hostages.

Israel responded by launching a counter-terrorist operation and entering a state of war. On October 9, the Israeli army announced that it had regained control of all towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, and the countryʼs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had eliminated hundreds of terrorists, but would not stop there and turn into ruins "any place where it operates Hamas".