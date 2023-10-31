Train tickets to Slovakia from Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Lviv can now be bought in the UZ application

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) has simplified the method of purchasing train tickets from Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Lviv to Slovakia. This can now be done in the company application.

How to buy a ticket

In the UZ mobile application, select the city of departure and click "Find". In the search results, you will be able to find a transfer offer at the Mukachevo station, choose seats on both trains (before and after the transfer) and buy two tickets with one click.

Duration of transfer at Mukacheve station: 1 hour 26 min on the way to Košice and 52 min in vice versa direction.

In the direction of Slovakia, there are two trains from Mukachevo that you can use to conveniently reach Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

No. 961 Mukachevo – Košice departs at 14:48, Chop 16:13/16:50, arrives at the station. Košice at 18:17;

No. 963 Mukachevo – Košice departs at 18:16, Chop 19:26/20:06, arrives at the station. Košice at 21:33.

The following transfers can be made at Košice station:

if you are traveling to Bratislava, take the night train R 614 Zemplin, which departs daily from Košice at 23:45 and arrives in the capital of Slovakia at 05:33;

if you are traveling to Prague, take the night train EN 442 Slovakia, which departs daily from Košice at 22:08 and arrives in the Czech capital at 07:38.

In the reverse direction:

No. 960 Košice – Mukachevo departs daily at 08:46, Chop 12:00/12:40, arrives in Mukachevo at 14:00;

#962 Košice – Mukachevo leaves daily at 11:46, Chop 14:51/15:32, arrives in Mukachevo at 16:53.

You can get to Košice station to transfer to flights to Mukachevo:

if you are traveling from Bratislava, use the day train IC 521, which departs daily from Bratislava at 06:22 and arrives in Košice at 11:04. The nearest train to Mukachevo station — No. 962 — departs at 11:46.

if you are traveling from Prague, use the night train EN 443 Slovakia, which departs daily from Prague at 22:13 and arrives in Košice at 08:33. The nearest train to Mukachevo station — No. 960 — departs at 08:46.

Boarding trains to Košice at the Mukachevo station — from a separate platform: at the exit of the station to the left, up to 10 minutes. on foot to the Zachaidna platform.