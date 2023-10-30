Israel confirmed the death of a 22-year-old German woman kidnapped by Hamas militants on October 7. The girlʼs head was cut off

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog confirmed the death of 22-year-old German citizen Shana Luke in the captivity of Hamas. Her body was recently identified — the girlʼs head was cut off.

According to him, another 40 bodies have not yet been identified because they were subjected to severe torture, including burning and dismemberment.

“I am very sorry to report that the murder and death of Shana Luke has been confirmed. Her skull was found. It means that these barbarians, these sadists, simply cut off her head when they attacked, tortured and killed the Israelis. This is a great tragedy, and I express my deepest condolences to her family," noted Yitzhak Herzog.