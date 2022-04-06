The Chamber of the Czech parliament has recognized the Holodomor as genocide

The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament (lower house) recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis.

Earlier, the Czech Republic recognized the Holodomor as a criminal act of the totalitarian regime of Soviet power.

In the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the House of Representatives also passed a resolution condemning the war crimes of the Russian military.