The Chamber of the Czech parliament has recognized the Holodomor as genocide

The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament (lower house) recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis.
Earlier, the Czech Republic recognized the Holodomor as a criminal act of the totalitarian regime of Soviet power.
In the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the House of Representatives also passed a resolution condemning the war crimes of the Russian military.
- The Holodomor was officially recognized as genocide by Ukrainians in Poland, Hungary, the Baltic states, 23 US states, Australia, Canada, and 8 other countries. At the same time, Russia, as the successor to the USSR, does not recognize the Holodomor as genocide.