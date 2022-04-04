Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has been re-elected for a second term. He sympathizes with Putin

According to 91.8% of the ballots, incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić wins the first round of elections on April 3rd. He received 59% of the vote.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda.

Vučićʼs Serbian Progressive Party is leading in the parliamentary elections with 43.2% of the vote.

Opposition presidential candidate Zdravko Ponosh received 17% of the vote.

The deadline for announcing the election results in Serbia is April 7th.

During the election campaign, Vučić stressed that he had met with Russian President Putin 19 times. However, this did not prevent him from saying at the same time that Serbia aspires to become a member of the European Union. Nevertheless, Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas, and its army maintains close ties with the Russian military. Although Serbia supported two UN resolutions condemning Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, it refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.