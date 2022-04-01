The Ministry of Education has announced the terms of the admission campaign for entrants in 2022

The Ministry of Education has announced the terms of the entering campaign to higher education institutions for 2022.

This was announced by Minister of Education of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"We have established the national multi-subject test for higher education on the basis of complete general secondary education in all specialties (budget free places), conjunctural and medical specialties (including contract-based, paid)", he said.

The national multi-subject test is a general test in the Ukrainian language, mathematics, and history of Ukraine. This test will be followed by three grades, which will be announced immediately after the test. Shkarlet also said that it would be possible to interrupt this online test in case of an air alarm.

In addition, there will be basic, special, and additional exam sessions. The Minister noted that in 2022 the role of cover letters has significantly increased. In particular, in the case of entering the budget, such a letter will be used to rank entrants with the same competitive score, and when entering the contract, the cover letter may be the basis for ranking entrants.

In case of entering the level of "Professional Junior Bachelor" on the basis of basic secondary education it is necessary: in the specialty with a creative competition — only a creative competition; other specialties on a budget — individual oral interview; contract specialties — cover letter.

In case of admission to the level of "Professional Junior Bachelor" on the basis of full secondary education it is necessary: for cadets — the current rules of admission; in the specialty with creative competition — creative competition; other specialties on a budget — individual oral interview; contract specialties — cover letter.

Also, the new changes include a comprehensive masterʼs test (foreign language and law) for admission to the masterʼs degree in "law" and "international law", as well as a masterʼs test of academic competence in case of admission to the masterʼs degree in some specialties.

"We have made security and defense our top priority. There will be maximum assistance in recruiting cadets to military and law enforcement agencies. There will be involvement of servicemen, volunteers of the Territorial Defense Forces, rescuers, and law enforcement officials.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to get free second high education for those who already have a first civilian specialty.