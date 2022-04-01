The Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control of 29 villages in Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 15 villages in Kyiv Oblast: Demydiv, Dymer, Lytvynivka, Havrylivka, Kozarovychi, Zhovtneve, Hlybivka, Yasnohorodka, Talakun, Sukoluchcha, Lypivka, Gavronshchyna, Makovyshche, Mykolayivka, Khmilna.

The Armed Forces also took control of the settlements of Chernihiv Oblast: Rudnia, Shevchenkove, Bobryk, Stary Basan, Nova Basan, Makiyivka, Pohreby, Bazhanivka, Volodymyrivka, Shniakivka, Salne, Sofiyivka, Havrylivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Force of Ukraine.

According to Oleh Berehovy, a deputy of the Ivankiv District Council, the occupiers also left the village of Ivankiv. He published photos of locals with the Ukrainian flag near the district council.