The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law on compensation to Ukrainians for destroyed housing

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a draft law on compensation for damaged or destroyed housing due to the war.

This was announced by the head of the "Servant of the People" party [pro-presidential party], Olena Shuliak.

It provides that Ukrainians will be provided with new housing up to 150 square meters.

The Verkhovna Rada also reminded that a citizen could leave applications for compensation through the "Diia" App.

In addition, the draft law provides that a person will be able to choose the place of obtaining new housing. This will allow the state to start working now and calculate the cost of housing reconstruction. Hundreds of billions of hryvnias are already in question, the MP notes.

In addition, the draft law provides that a person will be able to choose the place of the new housing.