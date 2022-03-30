Ministry of Education: Universities continue their studies in 17 regions of Ukraine, in three regions they work partially

Universities continue their work in 17 regions of Ukraine. The universities of the three regions are partially open, and the universities of the other three oblasts are on vacation.

This was reported in Telegram by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet.

Vocational and technical institutions of 15 oblasts of Ukraine have completely renewed distance learning. The educational process in vocational schools of 8 oblasts has been partially continued. In two regions, the study has not started.

Vocational higher education institutions operate in 23 oblasts on a remote or mixed basis. In one oblast they are on vacation.