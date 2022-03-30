The Hungarian Foreign Minister accused Ukraine of interfering in the parliamentary elections. Minister Kuleba denies this

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused the Ukrainian government of attempting to influence the parliamentary elections in his country. The politician shared this on his Facebook page.

According to Szijjártó, he learned about Kyiv’s intentions from a telephone conversation between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukraine’s ambassador to Budapest. He did not clarify where he had got information about the content of the officialsʼ conversation.

In his comment to “Evropeiska Pravda”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replied to his Hungarian counterpart:

“Unlike Hungary’s conduct in Ukraine, we have never interfered in Hungary’s internal affairs, particularly on the eve of the election. It is unfortunate to see Minister Szijjártó ready to invent nonsense and ruin our long-standing relationships with him for the sake of short-term pre-election gain. If the medal from Lavrov is more important to him than the relationship with me, it is worth saying so directly,” said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary will take place this Sunday, March 4th.