The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished quarantine zones in Ukraine during martial law

Quarantine zones in Ukraine will not operate during martial law. The Cabinet of Ministers made relevant changes.

In addition, orders to remove unvaccinated workers from work will not apply during martial law.

The government also advised the public and companies to follow quarantine rules, wear masks, get vaccinated if possible, and instructed hospitals to be prepared for possible coronavirus outbreaks.

On March 18, 2022, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Darnytsia won a tender and signed an agreement on the production of coronavirus drugs under a Pfizer license.