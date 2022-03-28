More than 200 million hryvnias have already been raised for the Ukrainian army through the Action

More than 200 million hryvnias [almost $ 7 million] have been raised for the Ukrainian army through the Diia App (a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine). All donations go to the Come Back Alive Foundation, — reported the Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov.

The Minister reported that part of the funds had already been spent. The Ukrainian military received 3,680 units of night and day optics (thermal imagers, thermal sights, thermal imaging attachments, night vision devices, optical sights, binoculars), 12,206 bulletproof vests, 5,660 helmets, 11,905 means of communication, and 357 gateways to them, 2,372 military helicopters, 2,372 military helicopters unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 TVs and monitors, 697 tablets, 1,365 laptops, etc.