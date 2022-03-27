Media: Russia has hired Hezbollah militants for the war in Ukraine

Due to heavy losses and the inability to capture key Ukrainian cities, Russia has turned to terrorist organizations and hired 800 Lebanese Hezbollah militants.

This was reported by Novaya Gazeta with reference to the Lebanese TV channel Al Hadath.

Negotiations with representatives of Hezbollah were conducted by members of Russiaʼs Wagner Private Military Company. The Russians agreed to hire 800 fighters from the ranks of the most capable battalions of Al-Abbas and Al-Radwan. The fee for one fighter will be $ 1,500 per month. The first 200 fighters are scheduled to arrive on March 29 at an airbase in Gomel Oblast of Belarus.

It is noted that for this agreement, Hezbollah and Iran may receive some preferences from major agreements.

Al Hadath previously reported that Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah categorically denied any possibility of the organizationʼs involvement in the war in Ukraine. However, Hezbollah has previously denied the possibility of its members participating in hostilities in foreign countries and later admitted to sending militants.