The State Border Service told what to do to Ukrainians who have problems with legalization abroad

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports that many Ukrainians now have problems with legalization abroad, as they cannot confirm the fact of crossing the border.

Border guards advise contacting the State Emergency Service of Ukraine at checkpoints to get the appropriate mark in the document. According to the law, affixing marks in the passports of Ukrainian citizens to travel abroad is not mandatory and is made at the request of citizens.

At present, the border with Poland can be crossed both with a foreign passport and with a passport of a citizen of Ukraine.