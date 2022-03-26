On the night of March 27, Ukraine will switch to daylight saving time

On the night of March 26-27, Ukraine will switch to daylight time.
As usual, on the last Sunday of March, at 03:00, Ukrainians will need to change their clocks forward one hour to 04:00. The exact time in Kyiv can be checked at this link.
- The change to daylight and standard time is regulated by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers adopted in 1996. According to the document, until the transition to standard time in October, Ukrainians will live in the UTC + 3-time zone. People will have to get up an hour earlier.
- In Ukraine, in 2021, they already wanted to abandon the practice of changing time every six months, but the Verkhovna Rada did not support the bill.
- Now about 60 countries around the world continue to change the time in an hour forward and backward every year. Most of them are in Europe. And in some countries, for example, in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, time is changed only in some parts of the country.