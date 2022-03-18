Rocket delivery service suspends its activities in Ukraine

Rocket delivery service freezes its activities in Ukraine.

This was reported by an AIN media outlet. Its journalists received a copy of the letter to the employees from the company co-founder Oleksiy Yukhymchuk.

Yukhymchuk states that the investors failed to find a buyer for the project. Rocketʼs workers wonʼt get any salaries or debts. As compensation Rocket allows its employees to keep the gadgets they received from the company.

Rocket is a delivery service that originated in Ukraine. It used to operate in many Ukrainian cities, as well as several European countries.