Israeli forces reached all the cities on the border with Gaza, where there were Hamas fighters

Israeli forces have reached all the cities on the border with Gaza, where there were Hamas fighters, and are checking every settlement.

This was stated by the Chief Spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, at a briefing.

He also confirmed that Hamas had taken "hostages and prisoners of war." "There are hostages and prisoners of war captured by Hamas. There are also casualties among the soldiers of the Defense Army. We donʼt have an exact number yet — we have a war," Hagari said.

Hamas claimed to have captured more than 35 Israelis. Israeli television showed videos of Hamas taking Israeli hostages to Gaza.

Israelʼs Ministry of Health reports that at least 985 people were injured and 150 people died.

The Israel Defense Forces also claims to have carried out airstrikes on two high-rise towers in the Gaza Strip. "The terrorist organization Hamas deliberately places its military assets in the center of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. Before the strike, the IDF warned the residents of the building in advance and asked them to evacuate," the Israeli military said.

What is happening in Israel?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Hamas claimed to have fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense confirmed the launch of more than two thousand rockets. Some of them hit civilian objects in a number of cities, including the capital, Tel Aviv.

During the rocket attack, hundreds of militants entered seven Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip. Militants seized the military base at the Erez checkpoint, killed servicemen, and shot civilians in all captured communities. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords. Aviation strikes the Gaza Strip, and the troops have been ordered to vacate the captured territories.

The attack on Israel was welcomed by Iran. Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Ukraine, as well as the head of the European Commission condemned the attack. Turkey, Egypt and Russia call on the parties to cease fire. US says it will work to ensure Israel ʼhas what it needs to defend itselfʼ