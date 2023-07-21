Germany has appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis received copies of credentials from the newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes about this.

Perebyinis told the German ambassador about the situation in Ukraine, countering Russian aggression and emphasized the importance of the assistance provided by Germany.

For his part, Martin Jaeger assured that Germany supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and is also ready to strengthen military, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine.