HACC declared that MP Serhiy Shakhov was wanted. He is suspected of concealing property worth UAH 88 million

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) declared a wanted list of MP Serhiy Shakhov from the Dovira group. He is suspected of concealing property worth UAH 88 million.

The court granted the request of the prosecutor in the case of declaring false information (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code). The decision of the HACC has stopped the proceedings for the search of the peopleʼs deputy.

As "Ukrainian Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] reports, the prosecutor explained that Shakhov did not appear in court for 7 months and did not provide any duly approved documents that would confirm that he is undergoing treatment and cannot attend the hearing.

Shakhovʼs defense claims that the deputy has been receiving treatment in the city of Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) since February 20, but no documents were submitted to the court that would undermine the border crossing.