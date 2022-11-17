Hungary started economic cooperation with Iran. They want to “normalize the situation” in the Middle East

Hungary agreed with sanctioned Iran on the start of economic cooperation in the field of economy. In this way, Budapest wants to "normalize the situation in the Middle East."

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijártó.

According to him, Hungary wants to return Iran to the system of international cooperation. The Minister of Economy of Iran Ehsan Khandouzi has already visited there.

"There are many problems in the world, in recent days we have seen how easily conflicts can become unmanageable. The threat to global security can be reduced by ending as many conflicts as possible. If we managed to reintegrate Iran into the system of international cooperation, we would be able to take a big step forward for the stability of the situation in the Middle East," Sijarto noted.