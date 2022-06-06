General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The occupiers continue the attack on Slovyansk and the storming of Sievierodonetsk

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed, but on the territory of Belarus, along our border, there are Russian forces and operational-tactical missile systems "Iskander-M", anti-aircraft gun systems "Pantsir-S1", anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and operational and tactical aircraft.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians are heavily guarding the border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. Separate enemy units are shelling the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces with artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars and tanks.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are actively defending, the main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders.

The enemy continues its offensive in the Slovyansk direction. From artillery of various calibers, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopillia, Dibrivne, Nova Dmytrivka and Kurulka.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers fired on the positions of our troops along the entire line of contact. The enemy fired missiles at Slovyansk, Lysychansk and Orikhove.

In the Lyman direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is advancing in the area of Sviatohirsk. The enemy is also conducting assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Shchurove and Staryi Karavan. Fighting continues there and there.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired at our troops with mortars and artillery systems of various types. The occupiers continue to storm Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces with mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Zolote, Orikhove, Hirske, Vrubivka, Klinove, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske and Rota. He used to assault army aircraft for air strikes near Bakhmut and Berestov. The enemy has suffered significant losses, no success, and fighting continues.

In the Avdiivska, Kurakhove, Novopavlovske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the districts of Novobakhmutovka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Mykilsky, Zolota Niva and Poltavka.

In the South Buh direction, shelling was carried out in the areas of the settlements of Tavriyske, Nova Zoria, Stepova Dolyna, Novomykolaivka and Kobzartsi.