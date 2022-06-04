The Russians tried to attack Barvinkove and Svyatogirsk. Fighting continues in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian occupiers tried to attack the cities of Svyatogirsk in Donetsk Oblast and Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast.

This was announced on June 4 by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration Oleh Syniegubov.

In the Izium region, Russia advanced in the direction of Virnopil and Bogorodychne, but all attacks were repulsed.

In addition, during the day the Russian army fired on the town of Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast in the Izium district and Cyrkuny in the Kharkiv district. There was a missile strike in Kharkiv district: houses were damaged, but no one was injured.