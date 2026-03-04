The changeover of annual expeditions has begun at the Akademik Vernadsky station

Late in the evening of March 3, the team of the 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition arrived on Galindez Island, where the station is located, replacing colleagues from the 30th expedition.

This was reported by the press service of the National Antarctic Science Center.

This time, the icebreaker "Noosphere" delivered the polar explorers and polar women very quickly: the entire journey from the Chilean port of Punta Arenas to the "Vernadsky" took three and a half days.

The icebreaker will continue to unload in the coming days. The polar explorers are to transport 50 tons of cargo to the shore, necessary for next yearʼs wintering. Since the Noosphere cannot approach the stationʼs berths due to the bottom relief, all this will be transported by motor boats.

The 31st expedition to the Akademik Vernadsky Station is led by meteorologist Anzhelika Hanchuk. This is the first time a year-long Ukrainian expedition to Antarctica has been led by a woman.

