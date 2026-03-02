In Amsterdam, the authenticity of a Rembrandt painting, which was considered lost for 65 years, was confirmed

A Rembrandt painting that was thought to be missing for decades has been found in Amsterdam. Experts have confirmed its authenticity.

The BBC writes about this.

The painting "The Vision of Zechariah in the Temple" (1633) was excluded from the list of works by the Dutch master in 1960, and the following year the canvas was sold to a private collector — after that its whereabouts remained unknown.

The painting resurfaced when its owners transferred it to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for examination. The museum conducted an examination over a period of two years.

Rijksmuseum

Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits said the museum often receives emails from people asking to appraise paintings they have inherited or purchased, but this time the curators immediately knew it was something special.

"We received the image via email and one of our curators said, ʼThis is a really interesting piece of work. Weʼve known about this painting for over 100 years, but weʼve never seen it,ʼ" he recalls.

The authenticity was confirmed after analysis of the paints — they match those used by Rembrandt during that period — as well as the writing and paint layering techniques, which are consistent with his early works.

Researchers have noted that the signature is original and the wood panel dates to the correct period. The painting has all the hallmarks of Rembrandtʼs style at the "peak" of the early phase of his career.

The painting will be on display for public viewing from March 4.

What kind of picture is this?

Rembrandt was 27 years old when he painted “The Vision of Zechariah in the Temple”. The painting depicts a biblical scene in which the archangel Gabriel announces to the high priest Zechariah that, despite his advanced age, he and his wife will have a son — John the Baptist.

The museum noted that the artist interpreted this plot in an innovative way: instead of depicting the archangel Gabriel directly, he only hinted at his presence. Thus, Rembrandt departed from established visual traditions and proposed a new way of showing this scene.

The artist deliberately chose a crucial moment — the moment before Gabriel reveals his true nature.

This is one of the few historical paintings that Rembrandt created during this period. At that time, he mostly painted portraits, as they brought in much more profit.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.