Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to advise Zelensky on Ukraineʼs economic recovery

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined the International Advisory Group on Ukraineʼs Economic Recovery, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am delighted to join the International Group advising President Zelensky on economic reconstruction. I am confident that Ukraine, with its human capital, natural resources and culture of innovation, can become one of the most dynamic economies in Europe," Sunak said.

He already participated in the groupʼs first meeting on February 26, along with other international figures — including World Bank President Ajay Banga and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Odile Renaud-Basso. The meeting was moderated by Zelenskyʼs economic development adviser Chrystia Freeland.

Photo from the meeting of the International Advisory Council on Economic Recovery of Ukraine on February 26. Офіс президента

The meeting participants focused on several key issues — energy sustainability and preparation for the next winter, joint identification and implementation of investment projects for Ukraine, and investment opportunities in the defense-industrial complex.

