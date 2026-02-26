Latvia became the first country in the world to recognize Ukrainian electronic signatures

Latvia became the first country in the world with which Ukraine has full mutual recognition of qualified electronic signatures (QES).

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Ukraine recognized European EPCs back in 2023. Latvia took a similar step in response — from now on, Ukrainian electronic signatures have full legal force in the country and are equated to handwritten ones.

This was made possible by amendments to the Latvian Law "On Electronic Documents", which entered into force this year.

According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, there are currently 31 000 Ukrainians living in Latvia. Now they will be able to sign bank documents or contracts with Latvian partners online, and apply for state and municipal services without bureaucracy and personal visits.

To do this, you can use "Diia.Signature-EU" or other electronic signatures of Ukrainian centers with an assessment of compliance with EU standards.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.