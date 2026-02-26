Switzerland will ban the purchase of Russian gas and tighten sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The Swiss Federal Council has decided to fully join the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Switzerland will ban the purchase of Russian gas and strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and Belarus.

This is stated on the website of the Federal Council.

A complete ban on the purchase and import of Russian liquefied natural gas will come into effect in Switzerland from April 25. A transition period has been provided for existing long-term contracts until the end of 2026.

Switzerland has also banned the provision of any cryptocurrency services to Russian citizens and companies. This includes exchanges, wallets, and other services.

Separately, transactions with certain ruble-backed crypto assets, in particular the stablecoin A7A5, were banned. The ban on the use of certain specialized messaging services for payment transactions was also extended.

The list of goods that can strengthen the Russian military has been expanded, adding metals for the production of weapons systems and products used in fuel production.

In addition, the country has banned the purchase and import of other goods important to the Russian economy. Among the new items are acyclic hydrocarbons, which are a significant source of income for the Russian Federation.

The current ban on services has been expanded. It now includes certain services in the field of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, as well as services directly related to tourism. Any other services for the Russian government that are not explicitly banned require special permission.

Switzerland has also fully aligned itself with the new EU restrictions against Belarus, introduced on October 23, 2025, due to its participation in Russiaʼs war. The measures include an extension of the ban on services, tightening trade restrictions and additional steps in the area of cryptocurrencies. The new rules will enter into force today, February 26.

The EU finally approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia back in October 2025. This package introduced new restrictions on Russiaʼs oil and gas and financial sectors and its shadow fleet.

