An energy emergency has been declared in the Kharkiv region

A regional emergency situation in the energy sector has been declared in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, this decision was made due to constant Russian attacks on the energy sector in the region. In particular, on the night of February 3, the Russians struck the Kharkiv TPP-5 and two electrical substations — almost 105 000 subscribers were left without heat.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration also appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to include the region in the government project "SvitloDim". As part of this program, residents are provided with financing for generators and other energy equipment for apartment buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on February 10 that the most difficult situation with electricity supply is currently in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

