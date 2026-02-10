OpenAI has started testing advertising in ChatGPT. How it will work

OpenAI has reported the start of testing ads in ChatGPT. For now, the testing will only be available to a select number of users in the US.

Ad units may appear below ChatGPT responses as separate sponsored elements. OpenAI emphasizes that such ads will be clearly separated from the main text of the response and labeled as advertising.

Ads will appear for free and Go plan users if they are signed in and of legal age. Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plan users will not see ads.

The company claims that advertisements will not affect the operation of algorithms and the formation of responses.

OpenAI notes that ads can be tailored to the topic of a userʼs conversation. For example, if a person is searching for recipes, they could be shown ads for products or cooking services. At the same time, advertisers will not have access to the content of usersʼ private chats.

The company explains that only aggregated statistics will be provided to advertisers, for example, the number of views or clicks.

Users will be able to manage their advertising preferences, including turning off ads, providing feedback, learning how and why certain ads are shown, and managing ad personalization at any time. There is also an option on the free plan to opt out of ads entirely, but in that case the user will receive a smaller daily message limit.

The company explains that the new monetization format will help maintain free access to ChatGPT while funding the development of new features and infrastructure for the service. OpenAI emphasizes that advertising will be checked for safety and compliance with platform standards.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.