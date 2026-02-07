Electricity is only provided for 1.5-2 hours due to electricity shortage in Kyiv

Currently, Kyiv residents receive electricity for only a short time — approximately 1.5-2 hours.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy after a meeting of the headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of emergency situations in the capital and Kyiv region.

The attack damaged energy facilities in several regions, forcing energy companies to reduce the load on nuclear power plants. Emergency shutdowns are in effect in most regions.

The headquarters noted that the loss of capacity due to the night shelling created a significant electricity deficit, which is difficult to quickly compensate for. Therefore, the coming days in the power system will remain difficult.

Energy professionals are trying to balance the system, and city authorities are deploying additional points of invulnerability in each district.

Restoration work is underway at the damaged facilities. Energy workers are working to restore light and heat to people as soon as possible.

