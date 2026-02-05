The US and Russia to resume high-level military dialogue for first time in five years

Representatives of the United States and Russia have agreed to resume high-level military dialogue for the first time since 2021.

This was reported by the US European Command.

The parties agreed on this during talks in Abu Dhabi on February 4 between American General Alexus Hrynkevich and military officials from Russia and Ukraine.

The US called this step "an important factor in global stability and peace," and its goal was "to avoid miscalculations and escalation on any side".

It was also noted that this channel will ensure constant contact between the military as the parties continue to work towards achieving a lasting peace.

High-level dialogue between the US and Russian militaries was interrupted before Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the fall of 2021.

