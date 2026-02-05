Finland and Sweden announced new aid for Ukraine. What will the funds be used for

Ukraine will receive new military and energy assistance from Finland and Sweden.

In the 32nd package of military assistance from Finland, Ukraine will receive equipment worth €43 million, the press service of the countryʼs Ministry of Defense reported.

The details and delivery schedule are not disclosed for security reasons, but the Ministry of Defense says that they took into account Ukraineʼs needs.

In total, since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, Finland has already supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth €3.2 billion.

In addition, the Swedish government has decided to allocate one billion kronor for energy support to Ukraine — approximately €95 million. In particular, the money will go to restoring infrastructure, financing power plants and fan heaters.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.