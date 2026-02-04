Italian Foreign Ministry reports cyberattacks by Russia ahead of Olympic Games

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reported the successful repelling of Russian cyberattacks on Italian embassies and hotel websites in the city of Cortina dʼAmpezzo, where this yearʼs Winter Olympics will begin on February 6.
This is reported by the Italian media outlet La Repubblica.
According to Tajani, these were "actions of Russian origin", but the attacks were prevented without significant consequences for the work of diplomatic institutions and Olympic facilities.
The pro-Russian hacker group No Name 057(16) claimed responsibility for the attack.
- The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held from February 6 to 22, 2026, in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina dʼAmpezzo. The organizers of the competition and the United Nations have called for a halt to all wars in the world for the duration of the Olympics.
