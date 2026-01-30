Hollywood actress Catherine OʼHara — Kevinʼs mother in the “Home Alone” movies — has died

Famous Hollywood actress Catherine OʼHara has died at the age of 72.

This was confirmed to Variety by her manager.

The media reports that Catherine OʼHara died on January 30 at her home in Los Angeles after a short illness. Other details were not disclosed.

The actress is best known for playing the mother of the main character Kevin in the first two “Home Alone” movies. She also starred in the famous films After Hours and Beetlejuice.

Early in her Hollywood career, in the 1970s, Catherine OʼHara won her first Emmy Award for her role in the sketch comedy series Second City Television.

The second big break in Catherineʼs career came with the role of Moira Rose in the comedy series Schittʼs Creek, for which she received her second Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Other notable works of the actress include Christopher Guestʼs comedies "Best in Show" and "The Wind Blows".

Catherine OʼHara was married to production designer Bo Welch, and they have two sons.

